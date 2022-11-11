Weekly Update - V.0.2.07 - Fixes!!!

This will be the star of the new weekly updating system. The update cycle will be done every friday (unless emergency fix is needed). Doing so can limit errors , download down time , update down time and of course increase your time to enjoy the game!

Also we have noticed if the game is started from the browser the consumption of ram is higher, so please use steam launcher and use launch option dx11 or dx12 when pressing play! ( We will fix this ).

-Added a "Share your experience!" button on the main menu that will lead you to the store page. Used to write your experience!

-Added close UI function on the cancel buttons located in the settings menu.

-Added more bait option for traps: Apple & Berries & Raw meat + the many bugs already in play.

-Added more loot in traps from food , equipment , materials and or arrows?!?

-Changed pricing for pumpkin helmet & sweet sword.

-Fixed material index issue.

-Fixed stairs going poof.

-Fixed eye blurriness jibber jabber.

-Fixed poison dragon loot.

-Fixed T3 palisade damage zone.

-Fixed all collisons for Oak trees.

-Fixed the text inside the Active Quest UI to fit better without overlapping.

-Fixed Lightning elemental summon when crafted too give dragon instead.

-Fixed one of the potion having wrong spelling.

-Fixed Marvin, the lost having no loot.

-Fixed fish & landtraps not returning items due to a wrong item id & low drop chance.

-Fixed collision issues inside the amazing veggie world hehe.

-Fixed light orb breaking harvesting functions.

-Fixed brutalities skill not having right level requirements.

-Fixed lightning staffs infinite speed buff.

-Fixed lightning staff T2 staff mesh.

-Reduced some 4k textures to 2k for better performance.

-Reduced rendering distance of dropped items & decorations.

-Relocated Latte The Pumpkin to the veggie world until the next Halloween event.