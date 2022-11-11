V.1.0.0.10

Balance
- Lowered enemy scaling
- Lowered the amount of colorless symbols in the bills world
- Fixed several line issues in the burning realm
Bugfixes
-Fixed a bug where deleting an item , but still trying to acces it.
-Fixed the gold armor to fit the character better
-Fixed several bugs where skills were doing more/less effects then intended/shown.
General
- Hastened the animations in the lava world to drop quicker
- Fixed a timing issue between deals , making the animations alot smoother
- Some general changes wer made to reduce color outlines.
- Added several new animations to the burning realm, making it alot more satisfying to play
- Preperations for a big patch soon to come.
Changed files in this update