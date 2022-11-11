 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spintales update for 11 November 2022

V.1.0.0.10

Share · View all patches · Build 9920416 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Lowered enemy scaling
  • Lowered the amount of colorless symbols in the bills world
  • Fixed several line issues in the burning realm

Bugfixes
-Fixed a bug where deleting an item , but still trying to acces it.
-Fixed the gold armor to fit the character better
-Fixed several bugs where skills were doing more/less effects then intended/shown.

General

  • Hastened the animations in the lava world to drop quicker
  • Fixed a timing issue between deals , making the animations alot smoother
  • Some general changes wer made to reduce color outlines.
  • Added several new animations to the burning realm, making it alot more satisfying to play
  • Preperations for a big patch soon to come.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2001801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link