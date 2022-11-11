1.0.20 - Lots of fixed + adjustments

Hi everyone, I'm back with another patch. This time, we got a ton of bug fixes and little adjustments in.
We still have some new content on the way, but this patch had some critical fixes in it, so we decided to release this ahead of the content update.
- Fixed bug that prevented player from interacting with items, if the game was left running for a long time
- Fixed bug that prevented the player from opening their inventory or the options screen
- Security cameras have a new visual for the "sight cones"
- Adjustments to door physics
- Some minor adjustments to various puzzles to make them a bit more clear
- Fixed bug where certain moveable objects would have slow/floaty physics
- Fixed bug where if it was the first time you ever saved, you wouldn't be able to Load your game from the pause screen until you quit
- Fixed bug where you could pick up a trap that the butcher was stuck in
- Fixed bug where the CRT would become active when you entered the game, even if you had turned it off
- Adjusted Inventory screen, so you can navigate through your inventory with the D-Pad on controller
- Fixed issue where you always had to crouch to pick up the Wooden Plank item
- Fixed bug where if you died in a bear trap, the bear trap would still be around and bring up the "Escape" prompt
- Fixed dialogue issues in Night Shift, if you used a controller
- The "Safe" Bear Trap now uses a different model
- Fixed issue where Rock items were a bit too bright
- Fixed the Drawer texture issue
- Fixed issue where a couple notes didn't have text
- Fixed typo in credits for Dave's animations
- Fixed issue where TVs weren't animating
- Texture Stretching is off by default
- Fixed bug where using the gun could "break" the game, if you swapped items at the exact same time
- Fixed some Butcher AI behaviors when he uses the elevator
- Fixed bug where if you were underwater, interacted with a locked door, then resurfaced, you'd hear the locked door sound effect
- Fixed bug where Victims could open the doors to the cages
- Victims are easier to move out of your way
- Fixed bug where the FOV zoom would bug out if you interacted with the Fallout Keypad
- Fixed an issue related to Fuse items physics
- Fixed physics bug related to the dog cage door
- Fixed bug where items on dinning room table would be floating even if Butcher flipped the table
- Fixed bug where you could interact with cabinet drawers through a cage
- Fixed bug where opening the elevator hatch could knock you out of bounds, depending on where you were standing
- Fixed issues where you could use the peak mechanic to go through walls in Night Shift
- Fixed bug where adjusting the Gamma on Night Shift made the UI pitch black
- Fixed an issue where a "dialogue cutscene" would repeat even after you saved / loaded
- Fixed bug where the Butcher could not attack you when you stood on top of a hatch
- Fixed bug where the state of the "dying man" wasn't saving properly
- Fixed bug where the "bugs" were making sounds, even if they were gone after you saved / loaded
- Fixed issue with the Special Thanks in the credits
- Fixed issue where climbable vents would display "Can't reach" when you were above them
Thanks everyone for your patience and support!
