Another Small Hoitfix.

Wow I just cant stop breaking things can I.

Okay so turns out the misc optimizations that were deployed the other day ALSO broke unit selecting in cases where, for example, treasure was dropped by the unit.

This actually resulted in at least one refund.

This is fixed now.

May the cubes have mercy on my soul.

I also buffed the deploy distance on rogues guilds.

I also workied on the exploration algorithm the AI uses to optimize it more

Resulting in double the speed on all but the first turn in the worst case i could test with and a first turn that runs 33% faster in this same worst case.

Normal big changelog will be up on saturday.

