We found that the music on the menu was being cut off.
This should solve the problem ... let's hope the update won't cause any problems with the saves.
In that case, we apologize ... have the patience to restart the game. Thanks again for your support
Spirits of Baciu - Prologue update for 11 November 2022
Music menu problem
We found that the music on the menu was being cut off.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update