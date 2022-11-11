 Skip to content

Spirits of Baciu - Prologue update for 11 November 2022

Music menu problem

Build 9920339 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We found that the music on the menu was being cut off.
This should solve the problem ... let's hope the update won't cause any problems with the saves.
In that case, we apologize ... have the patience to restart the game. Thanks again for your support

