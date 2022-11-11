 Skip to content

Pathmaster update for 11 November 2022

Pathmaster is now available in English.

Hello dear players!
Thank you so much for showing interest in Pathmaster.

We prepared our English translation in the hope that more people will enjoy Pathmaster.

Once more, we thank you for your great interest.

Sincerely, IvoryHand.

