Upcoming New Crafting System

Firstly, I just want to say that you guys are awesome.

Seriously, I know there are a lot of issues, but I’m working through them every day. The reviews on Steam have blown me away. It seems like everyone is really excited about the concept of the game and to see where the game is going. So, I am excited to tell you about the next big thing we’ll be working on:

⚒️ THE NEW CRAFTING SYSTEM! ⚒️

How will it work? (you should be asking yourselves..)

Instead of there being many different recipes for items with different Materials (e.g., copper chest, iron chest, etc.), you will make your items stronger by adding better Materials to them.

Materials will have different effects on your items. Some are pretty straight forward like adding 10 copper ingots to your item will give you copper level protection/damage. Other Materials will be tricky like cactus blocks which will increase a weapon's damage but there’s a chance it could damage you when you use it!

We have tons of ideas for how Materials could affect your equipment’s stats and behavior and we’re excited to get your feedback on them!

🔬 So once you find a new Material how will you know what it does? 🧪

Your Research Table. Once you’ve researched the Material, you will bring it over to your Crafting Table. Yup, no more T-posing to craft (and getting attacked in the process). Now you will craft in the safety of your home at a crafting table with a new crafting interface that allows you to see what Materials you have to craft with and how they will affect the equipment.

We have plans for add-ons to the crafting table that allow you to craft more complicated items.

Also, you will be able to freely switch between block shapes for all blocks. Which means:

More inventory space

Less tedious smelting

More creative freedom.

Also on Saturday, Nov 12, at 3pm central on the US server at the spawn (-50, -50) we will be hosting a FASHION SHOW 📸 and signups will begin that morning on Discord!