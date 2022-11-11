Balance Change and Bug Fixes (0.6.1.0)

Hi All,

This patch was aimed at game stability and balancing out the early game. I'm blow away by how many people have picked up the game. I'll continue to work on bugs all weekend. If you are interested in helping me out please join the discord (I'm pretty quick to respond).

Cheers,

Aarimous

Character Balance

After checking the gameplay stats I wasn't happy with the win rates of the characters. To address this I've increased the number on many of the base stats for the characters. The Joker got a lot of love because this is suppose to be the tutorials character and the win rate was very low. I'll key an eye on the stats moving forward.

Joker Health increase from 50 -> 65

Joker Melee Damage (5 -> 6)

Added Joker healing per level up (0 -> 2)

Added Joker Bonus Range (0 -> 1)

Added Joker Bonus Melee Kill Healing (0 -> 1)

Wizard Health increased form 54 -> 58

Wizard Melee Damage increased from 0 -> 3

Jak Max Health Per Level Increased (2 -> 4)

Jak Healing On Level Up Increase (1 -> 3)

Doll Ability Damage Scale Increase (25% -> 40%)

Enemy Balance

In addition to the above character balances, I wanted to pull a little base damage out of the enemies. Don't fear the will be challenge levels in the near future which will allow you to make the game harder for those who want it.

Reduced Pawn Base Damage from 2 -> 1

Reduced Rook Base Damage from 4 -> 3

Reduced Bishop Base Damage from 3 -> 2

Reduced Queen Base Damage from 4 -> 3

Slightly tuned down some of the spawn rates during Act 1

General Balance

Some general changes to smooth out the early game and allow more player unlocks.

Reduced XP Lvl Base Amount from (4 -> 3)

Lowered XP needed for Player Progress Levels. Each level took 100 for XP, this is not only 50.

Bugs and Misc

Fixed a few random bugs, one of which was causing some crashes.