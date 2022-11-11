Update about the build available now to all Founders and Backers

Hello Hunters, hope you are all doing great.

Now that the Friends & Family event has come to an end, we have some fresh updates regarding the build that’s now available to all Founders and Backers.

As we mentioned before on our Steam page, we migrated the RHL backend from GameSparks to Gearbox’s SHiFT, resulting in a new build with SHiFT account integration implemented during the Friends & Family event. From now on, this build will be available to all Founders and Backers to play!

If you played during the Friends & Family event, your account and saves will still be available with no progression loss. But if you missed the Friends & Family event, that’s ok: You’ll also be able to play from now on and go on an epic adventure.

Join our Discord server to chat with other Founders, Backers, and devs.

Thank you so much for your support. Enjoy the hunt!