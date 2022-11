Share · View all patches · Build 9920037 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 18:46:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello Farmers!

/!\ As usual, updates from Adarin Farm will reset your current run as new mechanics are added. Be sure to finish your current run before downloading the update.

Patch will be deployed on the 11/11/22 at around 8.00pm CET.

Fixed a bug where game freezes instead of displaying Fairy Slimes choices.

Chill, relax and loot your way to victory!