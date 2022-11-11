V0.91 - Room Patterns

Monthly Update
And another month has passed, lots of feedback gathered this time!
This month was a bit different, as I tinkered a lot with the dungeon generator part of the game.
As most of you know, the generator is creating a bunch of rooms, merging them and filling them with set-pieces and random enemies. Well, I thought that we could improve on that and add full blown rooms as set-pieces into the mix!
This means we can design complete rooms with objects, certain enemy types, puzzle rooms & treasure rooms for you to explore!
These rooms are (usually) themed in one way or another, and can be found on different runs. They can have certain rotations and certain door positions to create hallways, corners and dead ends.
I'll leave out the rest of the details for now, as they can be found on the Discord if you want to read about it.
For now, have fun with the new handmade rooms and let me know what you think :)
Changelog
- A new system that includes whole rooms as set-pieces
- Handmade rooms for each ship type, containing new puzzles, treasures, themed around enemies, and more!
- Wall lanterns should no longer block set-pieces (not including previously specials rooms like the storage-room)
- Removed the old puzzle rooms with rolling barrels and spikes, as they were... bad...
- Fixed set-pieces always being mirrored, which leads to incorrect placements of 2x2 and 1x2 pieces.
- Fixed rolling barrels starting with incorrect rolling directions, leading them to roll over objects and getting stuck.
- Some minor improvements on the generator system
- Improved dev tools for set-piece creation to iterate faster (and includes enemy spawns)
Changed depots in internal branch