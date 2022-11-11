V0.91 - Room Patterns

And another month has passed, lots of feedback gathered this time!

This month was a bit different, as I tinkered a lot with the dungeon generator part of the game.

As most of you know, the generator is creating a bunch of rooms, merging them and filling them with set-pieces and random enemies. Well, I thought that we could improve on that and add full blown rooms as set-pieces into the mix!

This means we can design complete rooms with objects, certain enemy types, puzzle rooms & treasure rooms for you to explore!

These rooms are (usually) themed in one way or another, and can be found on different runs. They can have certain rotations and certain door positions to create hallways, corners and dead ends.

I'll leave out the rest of the details for now, as they can be found on the Discord if you want to read about it.

For now, have fun with the new handmade rooms and let me know what you think :)

Changelog