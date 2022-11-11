 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Moonscars update for 11 November 2022

Moonscars - v1.4.007 Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9920004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
It’s been one month since release and we’ve been hard at work on Moonscars while listening to your feedback. We’re happy to announce this update and hope it will improve your experience.

  • Controller rebinding option added, fixed old input rebinding bugs.
    DualShock support can be toggled in the menu.
  • Navigation map completely overhauled. Added markers and other fixes related to it.
  • A new type of Dark Mirrors introduced. Now only rare, CORRUPTED mirrors require sacrificing in order to be unlocked.
  • Moonhunger system modified - now for it to activate, the player has to achieve at least 3 Spite Levels before dying.
  • Dark Mirrors gland drop bonus now costs Bone Powder instead of Glands.
  • Spells mana cost, upgrade costs and timings are better balanced.
  • Late-game balancing, including the boss Lajos.
  • Tutorial parts improved.
  • Multiple general fixes leading to soft locks or progression stopping.

We appreciate the feedback, and we'll continue working on the game.
Thank you for playing!


Changed files in this update

Depot 1374971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link