Moonscars - v1.4.007 Update Announcement

Hi everyone,

It’s been one month since release and we’ve been hard at work on Moonscars while listening to your feedback. We’re happy to announce this update and hope it will improve your experience.

Controller rebinding option added, fixed old input rebinding bugs.

DualShock support can be toggled in the menu.

Navigation map completely overhauled. Added markers and other fixes related to it.

A new type of Dark Mirrors introduced. Now only rare, CORRUPTED mirrors require sacrificing in order to be unlocked.

Moonhunger system modified - now for it to activate, the player has to achieve at least 3 Spite Levels before dying.

Dark Mirrors gland drop bonus now costs Bone Powder instead of Glands.

Spells mana cost, upgrade costs and timings are better balanced.

Late-game balancing, including the boss Lajos.

Tutorial parts improved.

Multiple general fixes leading to soft locks or progression stopping.

We appreciate the feedback, and we'll continue working on the game.

Thank you for playing!



