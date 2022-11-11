EARTH ECO LI 1.6 AVAILABLE!

What's up everyone!
A week ago today Tint 'n Ink was born.
We want to invite you to enjoy the new update that includes a few internal improvements and the solution to some bugs reported by you.
Improvements:
- NEW MARKER! Earth Eco LI 1.6.
Solved:
- Weird aspect on Earth's markers in opponents.
- More spawn protection time: +5 sec.
You can follow the development in our public board on Trello!.
Also, if you found bugs or issues, don't forget to share it immediately with us at #tickets channel on Discord.
Thank you so much!
Golden Dog Interactive, Inc.
