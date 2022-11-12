Gore Screaming Show is Available Now!

JAST is proud to announce that Gore Screaming Show is now available! And during the launch sale, you can purchase it at a special 10% discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2182690/Gore_Screaming_Show/

Gore Screaming Show is brought to you by developer Black Cyc, the same minds behind SaDistic BLooD, and features the breathtaking and highly distinctive art of Ueda Metawo. It's one of their early works that's solidified itself as a classic in the visual novel space for very good reason: fascinating characters, deeply unsettling atmosphere, and a slow unravelling mystery surrounding it all. It all comes together to create a uniquely memorable experience that won't leave you anytime soon!

Thank you for all of your support, we hope you enjoy Gore Screaming Show! We look forward to hearing your thoughts on the game!

If you're excited about this game, you should also check out DeadΩAegis, another classic visual novel with dark overtones and distinctive art by Ueda Metawo.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1835830/

Follow us on Steam

Jump into our Discord

Get our news, art, and shitposts on Twitter

Join us on Facebook