Today is my 40th birthday! I bring to you another big update. This one contains a lot of bug fixes, character balancing, as well as new glowing auras and effects around the characters and their attacks. I hope you enjoy the new version! If it doesn't update for you automatically, then you might need to uninstall and reinstall the game in order to get the newest version.

Have a great day and enjoy the newest version of Azrael!