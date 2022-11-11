 Skip to content

Gorilla Tag update for 11 November 2022

Fall 2022!

Build 9919705

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's Fall in gorilla world! Halloween is (finally) over, so now it's time to warm up and fill up with some new Fall cosmetics, as well as a few new changes to the environment. It's harvest time in the Forest, and it's also looking like there's some new activity going on in the Canyons. Check it out!

