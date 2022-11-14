 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survive the Nights update for 14 November 2022

Patch Notes - Alpha 1.20.3 (Hotfix - Hordes)

Share · View all patches · Build 9919591 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

We've released a hotfix (Alpha 1.20.3) to our default branch on Steam. You can find our patch notes below. Please report bugs and issues in game using the F1 menu. In case you missed it, the full v1.20 update can be viewed here.

Patch Notes - Alpha v1.20.3 (Hot Fix)
  • Fix for issue with hordes

Discord: https://discord.gg/survivethenights
Changelog: https://changelog.survivethenights.net
Twitter: https://twitter.com/STNgame
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/STNgame
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/a2zinteractive
Website: https://www.survivethenights.net
Merch: https://teespring.com/stores/a2zinteractive

Changed files in this update

Survive the Nights Windows Depot 541302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link