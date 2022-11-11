Content Patch #18 -- Landlord Boss Fight

The game has been patched to add a boss fight, more apartment floors, and to fix a few bugs!

Howdy folks!

After 2+ years of development, Luck be a Landlord is receiving its penultimate Content Patch! The next Content Patch (v1.0.0) will be the last one, and will only add Steam Achievements and Bug Fixes, and will mark the game's exit from Early Access.

While finishing the boss fight's development, I felt a sense of finality that I think many of you will feel when defeating your landlord, once and for all!

It's been a dream come true to work on this game for so long...and to have so many people enjoy it! I hope you all enjoy the finishing touches I've put on Luck be a Landlord, as well as the games I've got in store for the future.

Thank you for everything.

-Dan

New Content

Added a boss fight with your landlord that unlocks after winning a game on Floor 10 or winning 10 games on any floor

Added 5 apartment floors

Added 2 boss fight music tracks

Added 2 tracked stats

Added 2 landlord fates

Modified 2 existing items (changes listed under Game Balance)

Game Balance

The effect of Floor 11 now occurs on Floor 12 instead

The effect of Floor 12 now occurs on Floor 16 instead

The effect of Floor 13 now occurs on Floor 14 instead

The effect of Floor 14 now occurs on Floor 18 instead

The effect of Floor 15 now occurs on Floor 19 instead

The Tortoise and the Hare now gives 77 coins when destroyed (instead of 50 coins)

The art for Looting Glove now looks like I drew it in 5 minutes (instead of in 5 seconds)

The above balance changes were made for the following reasons:

The re-arranging of 5 floors is to make the the 5 new floors appear at difficulty levels that make sense for their effects

The Tortoise and the Hare is harder to trigger than I initially realized, so the reward for doing so has been increased

I've gotten better at pixel art since starting development on Luck be a Landlord, so I decided to redesign the art for Looting Glove. It now looks less baseball-y

Please let me know your thoughts either in the comments or on the official discord!

-Dan

