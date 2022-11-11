Content Patch #18 -- Landlord Boss Fight

The game has been patched to add a boss fight, more apartment floors, and to fix a few bugs!
Howdy folks!
After 2+ years of development, Luck be a Landlord is receiving its penultimate Content Patch! The next Content Patch (v1.0.0) will be the last one, and will only add Steam Achievements and Bug Fixes, and will mark the game's exit from Early Access.
While finishing the boss fight's development, I felt a sense of finality that I think many of you will feel when defeating your landlord, once and for all!
It's been a dream come true to work on this game for so long...and to have so many people enjoy it! I hope you all enjoy the finishing touches I've put on Luck be a Landlord, as well as the games I've got in store for the future.
Thank you for everything.
-Dan
New Content
- Added a boss fight with your landlord that unlocks after winning a game on Floor 10 or winning 10 games on any floor
- Added 5 apartment floors
- Added 2 boss fight music tracks
- Added 2 tracked stats
- Added 2 landlord fates
- Modified 2 existing items (changes listed under Game Balance)
Game Balance
- The effect of Floor 11 now occurs on Floor 12 instead
- The effect of Floor 12 now occurs on Floor 16 instead
- The effect of Floor 13 now occurs on Floor 14 instead
- The effect of Floor 14 now occurs on Floor 18 instead
- The effect of Floor 15 now occurs on Floor 19 instead
- The Tortoise and the Hare now gives 77 coins when destroyed (instead of 50 coins)
- The art for Looting Glove now looks like I drew it in 5 minutes (instead of in 5 seconds)
The above balance changes were made for the following reasons:
The re-arranging of 5 floors is to make the the 5 new floors appear at difficulty levels that make sense for their effects
The Tortoise and the Hare is harder to trigger than I initially realized, so the reward for doing so has been increased
I've gotten better at pixel art since starting development on Luck be a Landlord, so I decided to redesign the art for Looting Glove. It now looks less baseball-y
Please let me know your thoughts either in the comments or on the official discord!
-Dan
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Options Menu would flicker on setting changes if the resolution was anything but 1024x576
- Fixed a bug where memory leaks could occur if the language was set to Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean, or Vietnamese
- Fixed a bug where controller inputs weren't being registered if the Input Type was set to "On Release"
- Fixed a bug where the Email menu would flicker when using a Reroll Token with the Selector or on the Steam Deck
- Fixed a bug where the hotkeys for Add Symbol 1/2/3 could not be bound to any controller buttons
- Fixed a bug where unrecognized controller buttons weren't displaying any text when set to a hotkey
- Fixed a bug where 4 landlord fates could not appear
- Fixed a bug where the icons in hotkey selectors were too small if the UI Scaling setting for Text was set to 100%
- Fixed a bug where the Options Button on the Stats Menu was offset incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where the Spin Button and Options Button could become offset incorrectly when changing the game's resolution or UI Scaling
- Fixed a bug where the Skip Button could become offset incorrectly when opening/closing the game's inventory
- Fixed a bug where the Back Button in the Options Menu couldn't be selected with the Selector
- Fixed a bug where Happy Hour Essence wasn't functioning properly
- Fixed a bug where some icons that weren't supposed to add tooltips when hovered were doing so
- Fixed a bug where music tracks that are only supposed to play in endless mode could play on the game's initial startup
- Fixed a bug where the game could crash while scrolling an email with a controller input
- Fixed a few minor errors in the Turkish and Vietnamese localizations
- Fixed the translation for "symbol" in the Korean localization being inconsistent
- [Modding] Fixed a bug where "last" effects weren't working properly
