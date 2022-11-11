 Skip to content

Roboplant update for 11 November 2022

Title: First day of Early Access: The good, the bad and the bugs!

Hello gamers!

Here we are, exactly one day after the release of our early access game! We have received very interesting and positive feedback from the first gamers who purchased our game. Thanks again for supporting us and believing in our project!

Unfortunately, we also encountered some very annoying bugs that were causing problems to the game experience. Therefore, we immediately set to work to fix them and made three new releases during this day.

If you spend this weekend playing Roboplant, let us know how it goes! Our entire team will remain on hand to answer your questions or help you with any problems.

THANKS AGAIN TO ALL OF YOU!

