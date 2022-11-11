Pochette Hotfix 2

Changes:
Added a new picture for Tote
Adaptive mode no longer rerolls pets
Bug Fixes:
Fixed a glitch where you couldn't revive pets if they were not defeated in this combat
Fixed a glitch where Tote could not summon carvings
Fixed a glitch where losing a pet to spikes could softlock the game
Fixed a glitch where curses could prevent you from leaving some menus - such as the forge
Fixed a glitch where pets could get negative energy
Fixed a glitch where manaflow would work incorrectly when Pets had their inventory closed
You can now properly reroll Pets with the die
Changed depots in testingbranch branch