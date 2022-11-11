Twirling Dusk now properly gains EX meter upon killing an enemy
Remorseful Bloom now has cooldown but EX version is instant
Sanra Fire Elementals fixed to do correct spells
Fixed an error with Final Boss bypassing Blind with Thunder Fist
Shadow Fate update for 11 November 2022
November 11th
Twirling Dusk now properly gains EX meter upon killing an enemy
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update