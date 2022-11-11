 Skip to content

Shadow Fate update for 11 November 2022

November 11th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Twirling Dusk now properly gains EX meter upon killing an enemy
Remorseful Bloom now has cooldown but EX version is instant
Sanra Fire Elementals fixed to do correct spells
Fixed an error with Final Boss bypassing Blind with Thunder Fist

Changed files in this update

