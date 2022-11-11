The War Update! (EA 6.0)

Attention Republic soldiers,

I've released the War update! The third major update of the full-release roadmap, meaning we're only one major update away from full release. Adds 4 new weapons, 1 new map, and some other cool features.

The big focus of this update was the war theme. As the Incursion carries on, the Republic prepares counter-offensive measures against their invaders. Factory is a spaceship construction yard abandoned at the start of the war which if allowed to resume, could be pivotal in Earth's defense. Help clear the area in this new Last Stand map.

The Shredder and its crazy variant Nuclear Shredder are the first of their kind to arrive on the battlefield; Laser LMG's! And so long as we're serious about retaking Earth, and since our attackers aren't engaging in traditional warfare, The Republic has made available its defense satellites for battlefield use. Although these satellites are a tremendous use of resources, it's well worth the punch they pack! Call in these defenses using the new Satellite Strike. And if you're a fan of headshots and the future, check out the new Plasma Revolver (PR-8) in the light weapons shop. These and more are now available with the update.

Read the full changelog below.

Full Changelog

Added: Map "Factory" (Last Stand)

Added: Weapon "Satellite Strike" (Available in the specials shop)

Added: Weapon "Shredder" (Available in the heavy shop)

Added: Weapon "Nuclear Shredder" (Available in the heavy shop)

Added: Weapon "PR-8" (Available in the light shop)

Added: In-Game Leaderboard (See match stats in both singleplayer & online)

Added: Laser projectiles (Green & Blue)

Changed: Tracers now feature multi-color support

Changed: Mid-air accuracy calculations adjusted to guarantee minimum inaccuracy as well as to generally increase mid-air inaccuracy

Closing Notes

The game has come a very long way since first releasing in June. The Reforged update alone could've warranted a sequel! I'm excited to see full release come and hope you're all enjoying the new updates.

Your Commanding Officer,

Blake Gillman

