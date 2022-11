There are 5 new jigsaw puzzles in the world.

You have to first find them and then you can solve them for the new achievement.

A couple of tiny updates were also done to the map.

And the stone piles near the lilly pad pond will now respawn.

I am also working on some game modifiers for a second playthrough.

(Running shoes to make you always run! ;) )

But that is for another update.