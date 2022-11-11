v1.6.2 is coming!

Here are the mainly new updates:

1.One kind of new fish!

-Go to discover it or evolve into it in game!(When player reach size 30.0, really hard!).

2.Adjust the spear, it now may not kill player at once.

-If player's deadly part is not hit, but it still hurts a lot ,So it's better to dodge the spears.

3.Now when player fail to swallow the enemy fish and get hurted, this enemy fish will not vanish.

-Yeah, now there is the possibility of fighting back (If the player has time to recover from damage and grow further).