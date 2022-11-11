v1.6.2 is coming!
Here are the mainly new updates:
1.One kind of new fish!
-Go to discover it or evolve into it in game!(When player reach size 30.0, really hard!).
2.Adjust the spear, it now may not kill player at once.
-If player's deadly part is not hit, but it still hurts a lot ,So it's better to dodge the spears.
3.Now when player fail to swallow the enemy fish and get hurted, this enemy fish will not vanish.
-Yeah, now there is the possibility of fighting back (If the player has time to recover from damage and grow further).
Changed files in this update