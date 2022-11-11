New Build!

New Scene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We’re back with another cutscene this week. Darick, Erika, and Brianna enter a portal that takes them to New Solis. But this isn't the New Solis they know, the city has been destroyed and all its inhabitants killed or kidnapped. What will happen to our heroes? We’ll find out next week. This is testable in the exp hall in the Erika new Solis scene portal in both TP and VR.

Spell Functionality Changes

We’ve also iterated on the Fire Projectile spells, the Lightning Projectile spells and the Fire AOE spells. The changes are mostly on the functionality of the three, and they will be testable through the New Spell System portal in the Experimental Hall.

Monster Girl Descriptions & Names

Lastly, we now have names and descriptions for all enemies in the Monster Girl Gallery. You have to unlock the characters first in order to see them.

