Surface Control Update Now Live!

Howdy Folks!

The Surface Control Update is now live! This update is packed with various improvements, changes, fixes and a few new items and recipes. A huge thank you for all the great feedback and support on the experimental branch. It’s always great to hear your thoughts on new content. There are a lot of changes, additions and fixes in this update so be sure to check out the release notes below.

Christmas is right around the corner and guess what? Mercury Fallen merch is now available. Some great deals are going on so be sure to check it out, get some great merch and help support Mercury Fallen.

Mercury Fallen Merch

And now back to our regularly scheduled update information.

Surface Resources



Surface resource visuals have been completely revamped and improved. The density of a deposit is now also visually illustrated.

Resource deposits are now limited to surface and subsurface resources. Mining vehicles are now only capable of mining surface resources and a mining platform is required for sub-surface resources. Surface deposits are also spread out a bit more on the map, but each resource deposit contains much higher quantities than before.

The vehicle action bar has been removed and all vehicle actions are now presented in the footer of their info panel.

Surface Buildings

Equipment items have been added for surface buildings. New POIs have been added to unlock tier II building equipment recipes.

You can now queue up to 3 vehicles for construction at the vehicle bay.

Surface Balancing

In addition to the changes above, I’ve reduced the construction cost of all vehicles and several buildings. This improves the transition and progression from the underground facility to surface side expansion. Tier II vehicles will now also require aluminium instead of steel in their construction.

Colonist Control



Colonists can now be directed to a specific location by clicking the Move To action button on their info panel and selecting a destination.

Decor Changes



An issue was discovered, and fixed, that was causing room decor values to calculate much more positively than they should be. This means your existing rooms may now have a lower decor score.

To help with managing decor, the decor overlay will now highlight objects that affect decor to show a positive or negative impact.

Many more changes and fixes are included in the Surface Control update. Check out the release notes below.

Release Notes

Changes

Robot recycle button moved to info panel footer

Stink Plant POI now has more biomes it can spawn in. This should make it easier to find.

Added move to button to colonist info panel footer. Clicking this and clicking a destination will force the colonist to walk to that position.

Power generators now show a warning if not connected to power conduits

Added new POI locations to find blueprints for tier 2 building equipment research

Removed surface vehicle action bar display at bottom middle

Vehicle action buttons now in vehicle info panel footer

Reduced construction cost of all vehicles

Reduced construction cost of vehicle bay, mining platform and resource depot

Room highlight now visible when selecting rooms

Added Only Collect When Full toggle to water traps

Added tooltips to water trap toggles

Added optimization to how room decor is updated

Objects that provide positive or negative decor will now highlight green/red when in decor overlay mode

Updated Vehicle Assembly guide section

Updated Vehicle Actions guide section

Updated Surface Resources guide section

Game Menu now shows the game version at the lower right

Surface Buildings

Vehicle bay now has enable/disable toggle. This serves to pause/unpause vehicle construction

Added Vehicle Bay queue. Can now queue up to 3 vehicles for construction at the vehicle bay

Vehicle Bay info panel now shows power info below assembly information.

Added equipment slots to surface buildings

Added new attributes and equipment items for surface buildings

Surface Mining

Mining speed decreased for mining vehicles

Mining vehicles can now only mine surface level resources. Subsurface resources require a mining platform

Increased cargo space for resource collection vehicles

Mining time attribute replaced with a mine speed attribute. This is to allow for better control over mining speeds for vehicles.

Increased base travel speed and storage capacity of resource transport vehicles

Increased base travel speed of beetle miner

Surface Resources

New visuals for surface resources

Planet surface resources now show depth icons when zoomed out

The minimum distance between surface resources changed from 3 tiles to 8 tiles. (Will only affect new game)

Surface Resources now only have surface and subsurface resources. Removed deep depth.

Reduced the total amount of surface resource locations

Surface resources now contain much higher quantities of resources

Surface resources will no longer spawn on river tiles

Some surface resources are now faster/slower to mine based on their internal work_time value

When selecting a surface resource to mine, the hover cursor will now show red if the target is invalid.

Modding Changes

Robot XML data must now include a CRecycleable component to be recycled

Vehicle action icons must end in _On and _Off. The tag, however, should reference the root icon name.

