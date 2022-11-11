New Content! Millow's Favorite Costumes

Heyho, you funky sexy costume connoisseur!
Millow in her sexy cat costume is here and ready to judge (and reward) your costume designing abilities!
Can you make her happy, I mean trembling with horror?
New Stuff:
- A new girl for the Spooky Costume Contest - Millow!
- Two endings for Millow
Fixed:
- The mushroom now stays visible when the pumpkin sheep is moved (thanks, 19!)
- New savegame should now remove all hearts, hopefully. Those freaking hearts, man... ( thanks, Sjoebidoe!)
More girls coming soon!
Stay funky,
Dez
