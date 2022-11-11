PATCH NOTES 1.9 PLAYERS UNITE

NEW Content:
- !GAMERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD UNITE! - all 5 global servers got connected! It means that you can invite friends from any server and play games with them! We’ve added notifications if someone is playing from the other server to prevent unexpected ping issues. All the progress from different servers will be saved to the main account.*
- Crowd Control Resistance in Level Up System - High CC builds didn’t have any proper counter, so we’ve added a new way to deal with them - you can level up 20% Crowd Control resistance starting from level 4, up to 2 stacks. This Resistance gives 20% reduction of Slows, Repels, Stuns, Roots.
Card Changes:
- Elementalist - changed from:
“Apostle gets 10 Ability Haste for each Element Card.”
to:
Apostle gets 10 Ability Haste + 2.5 Ability Haste for each Element Card.
- Elementalist - (4) changed from:
“Using Ability regenerates 5 Stamina for each Element Card.”
to:
“Using Elemental Ability regenerates 12% of Missing Stamina.”
- Elementalist - (5) increase Health gained by ~10%.
- Focus - (4) Changed Free Ability time: 5 -> 6 Seconds.
- Mage - Ability Cost reduced 30% -> 25%. (1/5) 5% -> 4%.
- Champion (3)&(3) - bonus damage ratio changed: 100% -> 75%
Ability Changes:
- Stone Spike - Cucumbers were too cheap for their health values. We grow them bigger to fit the values, but the growth takes more time and effort too.
Size increased by 20%
Cooldown increased: 9->10 seconds
Stamina increased: 50->55
Delay increased: 0.32->0.5
- Rock Growth - Autumn is ending, fewer and fewer potatoes in the ground
Cooldown increased 4.5 -> 5 seconds.
Stamina increased: 30->35
- Death Chain - Death Chain was like a toxic relationship, it gave too little space.
Minimum Death Chain Range increased: 250 -> 280.
Normal Death Chain Range increased: +5% of distance between Apostles.
- Mortal Chasers - Chasers were too hot headed
Initial speed increased: 420->450.
Ramping speed decreased: 50 -> 20.
Ability to turn: -20%.
Changes & Bug Fixes:
-
Game - Legacy of the Gods - end round timers check changed to 1 seconds in Duels and Flags.
-
Game - Altar Value of Ability Cost changed from 20% to 15%.
-
Game - fix bug, which gave more Ability Haste from Elementalist than intended.
-
Game - Level Up System gets different icons for each Ability Upgrade.
-
Game - game loading time improvement.
-
Game - fix Shunpo + Ghost(4) - 0 CD on Ability bug.
-
Client - fix Happy Hours stop blinking after it ends.
-
Client - fix consumable show click.
-
Client - Apostle Builder - clear button does not clear the Altar.
-
Players who already had few accounts on different servers will be able to access only the highest level one. We will recompense that with extra Crimson Chests to the main account for every 5 Levels achieved on the side accounts.
Game History was erased for this operation, but all the progress is safe.
Changed files in this update