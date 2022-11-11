 Skip to content

Across the Obelisk update for 11 November 2022

Patch 1.0.4

Patch 1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! This small patch comes with some fixes, QoL and significantly improves performance for some systems. We know some areas (like Faeborg) have been a bit "heavy" in the past with pets, etc., so we've been working on fixing that problem. We are so positive that those of you who had problems will now enjoy a smoother game.

QoL

Corrupted versions of items are now shown in the card screen with amplified information (you can access it by right-clicking any card).

Items

Corrupted versions of "Surprise Box" and "Surprise Gift Box" items have been added to the game.

Bugs

  • The gold and shard amounts for madness bases 7 and 8 are now properly granted in co-op games.

  • Fixed an issue with the "taunt" message in Aquarfall's combat against the Hydras. 

  • Fixed a text issue in the character stats screen that prevented the correct amount of modifiers from being displayed when an item was replaced with its corrupted version. 

  • Fixed the "poverty" tooltip to 30% in obelisk and weekly challenge.

  • Fixed an issue with shadow clones that caused the game to hang during Hanshek and Archon Nhir's combats.

Besides that, this also fixes some of the small bugs that have been reported.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback, and understanding.

