Land of the Vikings update for 11 November 2022

Land of the Vikings Patch Notes 0.6.6v

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Jarls,

It's our first (small) update for Land of the Vikings! We wanted to thank you for your precious feedback, and we tackled some of the bugs you reported, and created a more balanced experience.

Patch Notes:

  • Increased the number of leather gained from ranches
  • Reduced lightning damage to the village
  • The time between disasters has been greatly increased.
  • Camera speed has been increased. (You can increase or decrease the camera speed by pressing the shift key or from the settings.)
  • Deaths from work accidents have been reduced.
  • A new Tree of Life node has been added to increase the production of bread.
  • Fixed some achievements that were not unlocking.
  • Added new information boxes
  • And many bug fixes and improvements…

Skål!

