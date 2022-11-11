Land of the Vikings Patch Notes 0.6.6v

Greetings Jarls,

It's our first (small) update for Land of the Vikings! We wanted to thank you for your precious feedback, and we tackled some of the bugs you reported, and created a more balanced experience.

Patch Notes:

Increased the number of leather gained from ranches

Reduced lightning damage to the village

The time between disasters has been greatly increased.

Camera speed has been increased. (You can increase or decrease the camera speed by pressing the shift key or from the settings.)

Deaths from work accidents have been reduced.

A new Tree of Life node has been added to increase the production of bread.

Fixed some achievements that were not unlocking.

Added new information boxes

And many bug fixes and improvements…

Skål!