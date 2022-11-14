New Hotfix Released

Hello Bounty Hunters!

After the last hotfix, there were some critical bugs that still remained in the game. Thanks to your help with reporting these issues, and the work of our dev team, we are now able to release a new patch that will get rid of these bugs. We hope that now you can finally play without issues and we apologise for any inconvenience the last patch caused.

List of bugs fixed:

Fixed a bug that prevented the deactivation of “The Runaway” traps after defeating him, making it possible to be killed after successfully finalizing the contract.

Fixed a bug with the game trackers that disabled unlocking the game’s achievements

Fixed a graphical UI bug that rendered the lobby invitation buttons unavailable.

Fixed a bug that prevented the proper unlocking of the inferno contracts, the infinite, & elemental colosseums.

We have also fixed six specific crashes that some of you reported & helped identify.

If you are still experiencing crashes you can contact us directly at killsquad@novarama.com, and send us your "Saved" folder. (you can find it in C:\Users%USERNAME%\AppData\Local\Killsquad). For other issues, your reports via the bug-report channel on discord & Steam discussion are very helpful.

Hope that this patch makes your experience with Killsquad is better & smoother than ever.

See you in space, Bounty Hunters!

By the way, you can still sign up for our Insider Program here: https://novarama.com/novarama-insider-program/