Nov 13 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9919211 · Last edited 14 November 2022 – 00:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Like last week's patch, this is another small patch that addresses some urgent bugs as well as some easy fixes. Here's what's fixed:

MIDI bug fix: Fixed a bug with the + - buttons on the MIDI sliders that would cause them to change the MIDI note by 2 instead of 1. If you were having issues where your MIDI devices weren't triggering the drums in the app, or your VR drums weren't corresponding to the right instruments in your DAW, there's a good change it was related to this.

Fixed a bug with the + - buttons on the MIDI sliders that would cause them to change the MIDI note by 2 instead of 1. If you were having issues where your MIDI devices weren't triggering the drums in the app, or your VR drums weren't corresponding to the right instruments in your DAW, there's a good change it was related to this. We're now hiding the HMD model when using LIV for mixed reality/avatar recordings.

Removed some unintentional double notes on some songs: The Lull Before The Storm, The Wave, Subspatial (triple note on this one).

Fixed an issue where finishing a lesson wouldn't immediately refresh the lessons page and show the next lesson as unlocked, even though it got unlocked.

Fixed an issue on the last page of the Lessons tab where going to page 4, switching to another main menu tab and then switching back to Lessons would cause two extra lesson buttons to appear.

Fixed an issue where the autosave kit wasn't getting loaded automatically after skipping the tutorial on standalone Quest.

Fixed an issue where loading a kit from the Load Drum Kit button wouldn't end the tutorial when it was supposed to.

More fixes and improvements to come soon!