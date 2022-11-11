Sneak peek: Talent rework

Hello everyone!

For the last update of the year, we are balancing and polishing Barotrauma’s talent system. The talent rework will introduce lots of new talents, and almost all existing talents have been reworked to some extent. We’ve focused on four aspects of the talent system in particular:

Additional talent levels and more talents. We’re adding two levels of more generic talents for each job, and some of these early talents must be unlocked before picking more specialized talents. The overall number of talents increases, too: we’re adding 50 talents in total.

More powerful final talents. As the talent trees get larger and take a longer time to complete, the final talent of each tree must be extra valuable. The new talent trees will offer a powerful boost or item when you unlock the final talent.

Greater specialization. We want all the different jobs to stand out better, and to support this, the talents of each job have been streamlined into more thematic talent trees. As the talent trees are expanded and offer more specialized talents, each character can now only choose one specialization.

Talents for bots to support singleplayer. Until now, the use of talents has been effectively limited to multiplayer. To remedy that, we’re adding support for talents for bots in singleplayer. Many talents have been reworked slightly to make them usable by bots.

You can read more about the talent rework on our blog and try it out already in the Unstable test version! The talent rework will be released as part of our December update.