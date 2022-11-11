 Skip to content

TowersRTS update for 11 November 2022

Minimap and unit improvements

TowersRTS update for 11 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Minimap:

We added a new feature in the gameplay, the minimap!
It shows a very simplified view of the map, all units and buildings.
The color of the icons will be the color of their team. When you select your units, their color turns to green.
You also see your camera position. With a pressed click on the minimap, you drag the camera around the map!

Level Changes:

  • New multiplayer map "Picnic Paradise"

Gameplay Improvements:

  • When you have multiple forges build, the other forges will block unit upgrades, that are already running on another forge

Improved Unit Behaviour:

  • Melee units can now easier run past ranged fighter (won't get blocked)
  • Units have a higher defense range. Now they reacted earlier when enemies are approaching them
  • Now archers can't easily attack someone without them reacting to them
  • Units now attack a single point of interest and after that they return to their group formation
  • A unit will now focus the correct enemy and when the animation is finished, he will look for other enemies closer to him

Bug Fixes:

  • Camera is moving to the first building again (now for sure)
  • Fixed a bug with shadows not showing correctly
  • Fixed a bug where a spell got the look it could be used when the hero was already dead

