Comic Book Company Manager update for 11 November 2022

0.9.2.3 - Beta Branch Update

Beta branch update with some UI improvements and series length option for comic creation.

Main UI change is that instead of blasting alerts to middle of your screen, they now show up bottom rights of the screen and you can view old alerts and messages in menu opened from there.

Series length option lets you make a limited series that automatically ends after selected amount of issues. This kind of series has some advantages and disadvantages.

Advantage is that the comic will get automatic fame bonus based on the company size. Even with tiny company this bonus is more than starting a normal comic.

Disadvantages for this kind of comic are that they will never increase their fame. Fame of franchise, workers and company will however increase like in normal comics. Also if you cancel the comic before it reaches the amount of issues planned at the creation of the comic, you will receive a fame penalty to your company.

Longer limited series has both higher advantages and disadvantages

Changes

  • Option for limited series
  • Alert system is overhauled
  • Canceled comic will show info at the edge of screen as long as its being sold
  • Various other small UI changes

Fixes

  • Options should work better
  • AI was not creating new comics correctly

