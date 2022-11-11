v1.25 Update

Hi everyone,

Thank you so much for your feedback and support.

Here are the new features, improvements, and some fixes:

*HUD-Energy Menu has a new look and an extra explanation for the energy storage.

[Oxygen Center can store 10000 of sustainable energy in its batteries. The stored energy is used when consumption exceeds production. You can increase your sustainable energy storage capacity by building some more batteries.]

*Oxygen Center info-panel is updated.

*Oxygen Center info-panel update #1

Total Energy Menu is added. You can see your total energy amount, coal amount, and sustainable energy storage. Also, you can see the list of the energy buildings and their hourly energy generation.

*Oxygen Center info-panel update #2

Automatic Oxygen Generators Menu: You can see the buildings that activate oxygen generators automatically.

*Oxygen Center info-panel update #3

Oxygen Generators Menu: You can see the list of your buildings and their oxygen generators' working status.

*Building-placement is updated. You can rotate the building (during placement) by middle mouse button.

*Trees Section is added to the HELP-Menu. There you can find an explanation for trees' water consumption and tree-dome mechanism.

[Any building under a tree-dome has no energy consumption. People don't get sick during the winds and also don't consume oxygen-tanks under a tree-dome. Trees require a lot of water in order to reach the required vitality for creating a tree-dome. During a rainy or snowy day, trees don't require water.]

*New explanation is added to the HELP-Oxygen Center.

[Oxygen Center provides oxygen and spreads it around the building. Therefore, there is a safe zone in front of the Oxygen Center. Settlers don't consume oxygen-tanks while standing there, also they are safe during the toxic winds. Construction workers and children always stay there when they have nothing to do.]

*HELP-Clothes section has an additional explanation:

[Uniforms and kevlar suits have set durability/expiration, when it's up they are not valid anymore due to leakage issues. Therefore, oxygen-tank consumption becomes faster, and settlers have to refill their tanks more often when their clothing durability hits zero.]

*Canning Station info is added to the HELP-Food Menu.

*New resolutions 3840x2160 and 5120x1440 are added.

Trees were not getting water after all the water was exhausted. It's fixed.

Tutorial-Basics Canteen workers amount requirement is changed to 1 worker.

Missing/wrong translations are added/corrected. (Especially for Chinese and Ukrainian)

Material missing issue during a construction is fixed.

Submarine Dock "0 people" issue is fixed.

Steam-achievements issue is fixed.

As you know, Oxygen: First Breath is a short and free version of the full-game Oxygen.

In this short version, you can experience the gameplay, post-apocalyptic theme, and some of the buildings. This version ends when you reach 50 days.

We'll continue updating the game towards your feedback.

All the best

TR Games

[Please add full game to your wishlist, thanks again :)]

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2061430/Oxygen/