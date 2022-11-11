0.1.7 | Patch Notes - New Difficulty System Added!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

It's the update that you've all been waiting for!

Are you worthy? We're ready to discover our ultimate Sker champions as our devs bring you a difficulty system with a unique twist! If you've been wondering about the purpose of that Sword Statue, you now have your answer.

Interacting with the Sword Statue will increase the difficulty of enemies and make the Cursed Lands of Lavernock even more challenging! Do you have what it takes to survive? There's only one way to find out!

That's not all! Here's a breakdown of the full patch release.

New!

Added Difficulties: You can find a Sword Statue in the levels, interacting with it will increase the difficulty of enemies

Improved Muzzle Flashes on Shootable Weapons

Adjusted Trial Objective requirements based on feedback

Added an Option to Hide Objective Markers

Bug Fixes & Optimisations

Fixed issue when using ALT+Z to hide the UI

Please do also see our list of known issues here.

