0.1.7 | Patch Notes - New Difficulty System Added!

It's the update that you've all been waiting for!
Are you worthy? We're ready to discover our ultimate Sker champions as our devs bring you a difficulty system with a unique twist! If you've been wondering about the purpose of that Sword Statue, you now have your answer.
Interacting with the Sword Statue will increase the difficulty of enemies and make the Cursed Lands of Lavernock even more challenging! Do you have what it takes to survive? There's only one way to find out!
That's not all! Here's a breakdown of the full patch release.
New!
- Added Difficulties: You can find a Sword Statue in the levels, interacting with it will increase the difficulty of enemies
- Improved Muzzle Flashes on Shootable Weapons
- Adjusted Trial Objective requirements based on feedback
- Added an Option to Hide Objective Markers
Bug Fixes & Optimisations
- Fixed issue when using ALT+Z to hide the UI
Please do also see our list of known issues here.
Once again, we'd like to invite everyone over to our Discord channel to chat with the devs and the community, and also please do leave the game a review over on the Steam page which supports our Early Access Beta journey!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/
Changed depots in development branch