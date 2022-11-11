 Skip to content

Super Gear Quest update for 11 November 2022

Update (v1.5.5)

Share · View all patches · Build 9918824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

First post-Spooky Update patch. This one adds a few things that didn't make it into the original update, but also makes some fixes and other changes too!

Patch Notes

New Stuff
  • Added X versions of the two new Spooky Update bosses!
  • Added the two new Spooky Update bosses to Boss Rush!
  • Added new background elements to Kewtia!
Changes & Improvements
  • Changed Kewtia's background almost entirely, fitting new lore better, but also looking more interesting and detailed
  • Tweaked the hitboxes for the new Mother Arachno boss slightly, giving it a weak spot in return for taking slightly less damage otherwise
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed some inputs (ex: Space, Enter, Arrows keys, etc) not being properly remappable to other actions, due to conflicting with UI mapping. Now you should be able to remap those as well
  • Fixed a new door in the Haunted Chateau (that was added in the previous update) being locked if a specific other door in the area was still locked
  • Felix

