Update (v1.5.5)

Hi everyone!
First post-Spooky Update patch. This one adds a few things that didn't make it into the original update, but also makes some fixes and other changes too!
Patch Notes
New Stuff
- Added X versions of the two new Spooky Update bosses!
- Added the two new Spooky Update bosses to Boss Rush!
- Added new background elements to Kewtia!
Changes & Improvements
- Changed Kewtia's background almost entirely, fitting new lore better, but also looking more interesting and detailed
- Tweaked the hitboxes for the new Mother Arachno boss slightly, giving it a weak spot in return for taking slightly less damage otherwise
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some inputs (ex: Space, Enter, Arrows keys, etc) not being properly remappable to other actions, due to conflicting with UI mapping. Now you should be able to remap those as well
- Fixed a new door in the Haunted Chateau (that was added in the previous update) being locked if a specific other door in the area was still locked
- Felix
