Game update on November 12, 2022

Hello dear players, the content of this update is as follows:

1: Fixed a problem with the character's feet deforming when triggering some events.

2: In the triggering process of some events, the function of whether clothing is displayed is added.

3: A non GROOM particle hairstyle is added to save performance.

4: Fixed the problem that some GROOM particle hair looks bald with sparse head.

5: Improved the enemy's response AI on the road of revenge, and optimized the performance of CPU computing occupied by AI.Redo the visual effect of blood splash when attacking enemies.

6: The original 12 levels of “Road of salvation” were reduced to 10 levels. (The stone falling level is neither profitable nor fun, so it is removed) (Assassination should be a means rather than a game purpose, so the assassination level is removed)

7: The clothing store has added a tab for clothing categories, and the currently selected category identification has been added to all the interfaces where categories can be switched.

8: The sign of currently wearing clothes has been added to the clothing backpack and enhancement interface.

9: The original design of the game was to use different clothes through their appearance attributes. In the previous version, this idea was completely blurred. So now the clothing attributes have been redone and the clothing enhancement function has been moved to the main menu.

10: The main game targets have been added to Revenge Road, and a new area of Revenge Road has also been added. This is a new place of birth. Its main function is to carry many more NPC interactive content now and in the future.

11: In the previous version, the charm system has completely collapsed it lost the significance of various charm combinations. Therefore, the charm system has been redesigned in this upgrade,lets try different combinations to get different game experiences.

12: The main menu tasks information of all maps are changed to a map display, which will provide the identification of enemies and target task points.

13: Modified the allocation method of attribute points after upgrade.

14: In order to strengthen the integrity of the game, an plot show was added when the “Road of salvation” was completed.

15: Some useless skills or skills that may cause serious balance problems have been deleted. In this version, only 5 sword skills have been retained. However, please note that the sword skills are still in the initial stage. In my idea, using sword skills will be closer to the sense of super magic. They may produce huge and cool big actions. At present, only a few small skills can be used.

** 16: In order to distinguish the use of different attack postures and the game experience it brings, this update has redesigned the attack postures system. Now, the eight postures have completely different effects. (For example, the wolf postures have been changed to long-range attacks,yes,it is a bow, and now the postures system is still not complete. For example, a certain posture should be replaced by an attack using a fist, and the postures should have different assassinations and counterattacks.)

The most important thing is that this update actually includes many NPCs and their interactions, but you can't trigger them in recent few days. I will add updates frequently later to gradually open these NPC interaction content.