Salt and Sanctuary update for 11 November 2022

1.0.0.9, Linux/macOS Edition

11 November 2022

Hi everyone!

This is just a quick update from the game's Linux porter to bring the 1.0.0.9 update to Linux and macOS - this was important to preserve save compatibility across all three OSes, which is needed to pass Deck Verified cert. As soon as I finish writing this I'll be resubmitting the game to Valve so that we can get Deck support fixed!

If you're playing on Deck right now, I strongly recommend forcing SteamLinuxRuntime in Properties > Compatibility > Force Compatibility Tool. Once our Deck status is updated it will likely end up doing this anyway, so better to be early than too late!

Thanks to everyone for their continued support!

