An early Merry Christmas!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Expected patch release: November 14

News & Updates

Sign-ups are open for the November Nova Cup which will take place on Nov 19-20 .

. If you missed it, check out my (Lisk's) Reddit AMA from last month! I've been doing these every major patch, so keep an eye out next week for the next one.

Christmas Map Decorations & Skins!

A treacherous snow queen has cast a spell over the world of Legion, and it's all frozen over! But fear not...she's actually not treacherous. She just wanted everyone to get in the holiday spirit! On top of the snow-covered landscape, you'll find Christmas trees, presents, colored lights, snowmen, stockings, candy canes, and more goodies around the map. Enjoy the fresh look for Legion TD 2 while you eat Christmas cookies and hopefully spam some games over the holidays!

New Christmas Map: Both 2v2 & 4v4 maps packed with Christmas decor!

New Skin: Christmas Poinsettia Hermit

New Skin: Head Santa (Head Chef)

New Skin: Candypixie (Chloropixie)

New Skin: Christmas Ornament Seedling

These skins will be on a special sale: 25-50% OFF through the end of the year!

Screenshots



The snow queen promises to lift the "eternal" winter by Spring 2023. You can toggle decorations in Options if your PC is struggling to contain her power.

Twitch Drops

If that wasn't enough to ring in the new season, we're also introducing Twitch Drops! Earn free essence simply by watching Twitch streams!

From November 14th to 18th, watch any Legion TD 2 Twitch streamer with Twitch Drops enabled to earn the following rewards:

Watch for 30 minutes: 1,000 Essence

Watch for an additional 60 minutes: 3,000 Additional Essence

Watch for an additional 120 minutes: 5,000 Additional Essence

In other words, simply watch 210 minutes (3.5 hours) of Twitch, and you'll earn 9,000 Essence in total.

Full instructions for both streamers & viewers here:

Legion TD 2 x Twitch Drops

New Secret Card: 200 IQ Mole

New Feature: Mercenary Damage Tracker

See how much damage your mercenaries deal to your opponent!

This was something popularly requested on the subreddit. Should be useful for helping evaluate if you did a good send or not.

New Feature: Select Card to Unlock

You can now unlock any card with card fragments, not just cards that are currently in rotation that day!

To access this menu, click your card fragments in the Card Trader tab.

Also by popular request! Now you no longer have to hoard your card fragments for weeks until the secret card you wanted comes along.

Improvements & Fixes

Improvements

HUD: Queued mercenaries now appear as semi-transparent icons to help you plan around your allies’ queued sends

Fixes

HUD: Fixed a bug where Undo Harden/Boost/etc. buttons didn’t refresh on the HUD until you reselected the unit

Profile: Fixed a bug where some upgraded fighters in Game Stats wrongly displayed pick rates of 0%

Performance: Continued debugging of some intermittent lag issues

Localization & API

Localization: Translation sheets now contain the new Desert Ridge Campaign texts

Localization: Desert Ridge Campaign is now fully translated into Polish and Spanish!

Join the Legion TD 2 Contributors Discord to stay up-to-date with Localization & API development! Even if you're not a dev, you can join to check out in-development projects such as paintsniffer's LTDMeta.app, a successor to LTDDB that automatically generates guides (!!) by listing builds that hold particular waves & sends.

Game Balance



King

Now deals 8% more AOE damage on wave 16 (still does slightly reduced damage on wave 16)

Mastermind Playstyles



Fiesta

Gain 14-52 gold → 14-50 gold

As players learn and optimize Fiesta openings and strategies, it has become too strong. This change nerfs Fiesta by 1 gold on waves 6-9 and 2 gold on waves 10-21, which is a 3.5% nerf on average.

Legion Spells



Battle Scars

Attack speed: 3% → 3.5%

Low win rate and pick rate.



Lizard Army

Mythium: 45 → 50

Now properly increases recommended fighter value for the opponent

It was previously unintuitive and misleading how Lizard Army didn't affect your opponent's recommended value. The small percent of players that knew this were at a big advantage when Lizard Army was in the game. It’s now harder to fake Lizard Army, but the spell will be better with increased clarity and a buff. Plus, it’s still viable to do a small fake on wave 11, discouraging your opponent from training workers during wave 11.



Magician

Mana regeneration: 0.55 → 0.57

Low win rate and pick rate.



Protector

Health regeneration: 1% → 0.9%

High win rate and pick rate, and indirectly buffed by damage reduction changes to units.



Titan

Bonus health: 1400 → 1350

High win rate and indirectly buffed by damage reduction changes to units. Reverting the previous buff.



Vampire

Life steal: 23% → 24%

Low win rate and pick rate.

Fighters



Sakura

Attack speed: 1.143 → 1.149

Fixed a bug where Superbloom wasn’t adding an extra 15 value for extra stacks after Wave 11+



Green Devil

Health 1040 → 1050

Low win rate.



Nekomata

Attack speed: 0.9 → 0.91

Low win rate.



Slime Larva

Health: 330 → 320

Damage: 33 → 32

Slime Larva currently outshines all other arcane units with the highest win rate and pick rate.



Slime Siren

Health: 1140 → 1150

Attack speed: 1.35 → 1.37

Compensation buff for the Slime Larva nerf to keep Siren a similar power level.



Honeyflower

Attack speed: 1 → 1.015

Fragrance: 10 + 0.03% max health damage → 10 + 0.02% max health damage



Deathcap

Attack speed: 1 → 1.02

Noxious Scent: 30 + 0.1% max health damage → 30 + 0.06% max health damage

Less oppressive late game. Slightly stronger early game, but Hermit is now a bigger threat.



Sky Queen

Synergy with mana effects increased by 14%

This synergy was previously lackluster.



Sea Serpent

Health: 620 → 640



Deepcoiler

Health: 1890 → 1950

Low win rate and pick rate.



Alpha Male

Health: 3380 → 2680 (effective health = 3350)

Damage: 103 → 102

Dominion: Now also grants 20% damage reduction

Alpha Male is now stronger with health gain and healing effects.



Eternal Wanderer

Health: 770 → 750



Samurai Soul

Damage: 115 → 120

Shifting power from Eternal Wanderer to Samurai Soul.



Ocean Templar

Health: 2000 → 3000

Damage: 160 → 130

Range: 450 → Melee

Attack type: Pure → Impact

Now a melee off-tank, which makes it more straightforward to use.



Gatling Gun

Health: 1350 → 1080 (effective health unchanged)

Attack speed: 2.04 → 2.08

Damage reduction from overheating changed:

— No overheat = 0% → +20%

— Maximum overheat = -50% → -20%



Vulcan Cannon

Health: 3930 → 3030 (effective health slightly lower at no overheat, slightly higher at max overheat)

Attack speed: 2.04 → 2.08

Damage reduction from overheating changed:

— No overheat = 0% → +20%

— Maximum overheat = -60% → -20%

_Gatling Gun and Vulcan Cannon now no longer have a significant anti-synergy with health gain and healing effects.

Gatling had a low win rate and pick rate, so this is an overall buff._



Priestess of the Abyss

Attack speed: 1 → 0.985

Highest win rate unit.





Azeria

Attack speed: 1 → 0.985

Echostrike: 68 + 0.04% max health → 67 + 0.06% max health

Slightly stronger against very high health units, but an overall nerf.



Banana Bunk

Damage: 67 → 65



Banana Haven

Damage: 60x3 → 58x3

Highest pick rate unit.



Hell Gate

Summon health decreased by 1%

Summon attack speed decreased by 1.5%



Hydra

Health: 2700 → 1860 (effective health = 2730)

Damage: 144 → 111 (effective damage = 150)

Now gains damage and damage reduction for each wave the Eggsack survives, instead of losing damage and damage reduction for hatching early

_Hydra is now stronger with health gain and healing effects. It was previously a significant anti-synergy to have a weakened Hydra with healing.

Eggsack had low win rate and pick rate, so this is an overall buff._



Millennium

DPS: 150.3 → 150.6

— Damage: 245 → 253

— Attack speed: 0.613 → 0.595

Now one-shots Snails again.

Mercenaries



Brute

Damage: 56 → 57

Attack speed: 0.922 → 0.926

Brutes used to strike terror into the hearts of new players. Long gone are those days - as players have learned to hold Brute on wave 3 and as other mercenaries have been buffed.



Hermit

Attack speed: 1.02 → 1.06

Hermit is the worst performing power mercenary. Buffing its DPS to make it more versatile, rather than its healing ability, which is already strong.



Centaur

Attack speed: 2.22 → 2.17

Even after the previous nerf, Centaur is still the #1 performing power mercenary,

Waves



(12) Mantises

Health: 1250 → 1270



(13) Drill Golems

Attack speed: 1.575 → 1.55



(15) Quadrapuses

Attack speed: 0.719 → 0.73



(19) Dire Toads

Health: 4300 → 4350



(20) Maccabeus

Attack projectile is now instant, allowing him to mow through cheap units faster

Insatiable Hunger: Health gain per kill: 300 → 100

Health: 60000 → 65000

Safety Mole Plushie



If you haven't already, check out the Limited Edition Safety Mole Plushie!

It's a high quality, custom-designed plushie and every purchase includes the new Desert Ridge singleplayer/co-op campaign, a 200 IQ Mole secret card, and 2800 Premium Essence!

Safety Mole Plushie Store Page

Closing Remarks

We hope you enjoy this patch! Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2.

For now, an early Merry Christmas from the team, and enjoy the wintery scenery!

If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short review for the game! It really helps get the word out there.

If you enjoy these updates, please give it a Thumbs Up, too!

And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) is our main channel of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. We know there's still much to improve, so let's work together.

Until next time!

Sincerely,

Lisk, on behalf of The AutoAttack Games Team