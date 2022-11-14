The Unliving l Patch 1.0

Hello Necromancers!

Thank you for all of your support as we started on our Early Access journey! We greatly appreciate all the feedback from our fantastic community, it all helps in shaping the content for our future patches. We're taking a look at all the things we can do to improve your player experience - this one patch is not all we are going to do, but just the start.

Upon launch, we received mixed reviews regarding the difficulty of the game. To respond to this, and avoid nerfing the current balance, we've implemented a Difficulty Settings Menu!

Something else we got lots of feedback about was regarding permanently upgrading the undead! We would love to look into implementing this in the future, however this would require some time to look into as well as significant rebalancing. In the short-term, we plan to prioritize bug fixes and small QOL changes. After this patch, the game should become a little more stable and obedient (just like your undead army!).

Patch Notes

Added difficulty settings menu

Fixed a series of errors in the assignment of the undead army (pathfinding)

Move speed of Necromancer and the Undead was slightly increased (to feel less clunky)

Added a numerical representation of the upgradable parameters in the Throne of the Necromancer

Updated tutorial (on how to use hold to manage an undead army)

Added additional sounds for units of Swamps and The Capital locations

Fixed lifespark shop do not display key-upgrades before they unlocked.

Fixed text overflow issues in UI Lifespark

Fixed unit death animations in Swamps and The Capital locations

Fixed a bug on opening UI Essence the game stopped responding to any command

Fixed a bug with displaying text in the Controls Mapping menu

Fixed a bug with incorrect display of unlock in the Necromancer's Citadel

Fixed bug with Old Graveyard necromancer spell animation

Fixed the missing part of the sound in the final location Cemetery

Fixed bugs with the selection of combat resources

Thank you for your feedback! As always, if you run into any issues or would like to provide further feedback, please leave a post in our General Discussions here on Steam.

