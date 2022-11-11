Steam Achievements, Progression Reset, Chest Reroll Mechanic and more.

New Changes

When playing Crimson Dawn you're now able to unlock 60 unique Steam Achievements to get even more fun from the game. New Progression Reset feature allows to refund all spent materials, currencies and revert all blacksmith upgrades or characters abilities which will be locked again. However refund feature will keep purchased characters and all map goals that were achieved before.

Refund button can be found in the bottom right corner of the both blacksmith or characters menus. Meet improved Drop Chest mechanic and add new Chest Reroll system. Now different items will fall out of the chest with a certain probability. We tried to make the mechanics more diverse so that you have a choice between artefacts, weapons, instant level-up or additional resources. Reroll system allows you to renew the offered rewards once per each chest. Visual Spear weapon improvements made the attack animation and projectile look more natural. 4K Resolution: now you can enjoy the game in Ultra High-definition quality by setting the resolution to 3840x2160 in the options.

This update is a part of our Content Roadmap 2022, please, check it to find more information on the next updates releases.

You can discuss your experience with the game and report bugs on our Discord server: https://discord.gg/N4Arfz7UqH

We will keep reading your feedback and do our best to provide you with hotfixes and new content as soon as possible.

I hope you will continue to enjoy and support Crimson Dawn. Thank you!

