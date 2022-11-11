Patch 1.0.10

[Bug fixes]

Fixed a visual bug with the Blade of Limited Infinity. After the 3rd strike, if you placed a valid word on the Attack board, you could not see the value of this word.

Some tiles that were previously upgraded during combat retained their point value after the opponent's "Decrease" spell. This bug has been fixed.

[Balance]

Level 2 final boss now has less HP. This boss also has less HP during challenges.

[Other]

Added a tip during the fight with the Level 2 final boss.