Your feedback has brought another update!

We greet you again, Directors,

Thanks to you and your ongoing feedback we were able to locate and address more issues in the Pegasus galaxy. So there's nothing to wait for, update your game and enjoy the improved gameplay!

Early Access is partially about tweaking and polishing the game as much as possible, so, please, keep doing what you're doing, provide us with that feedback, point out those issues and let us know about them here on Steam or on our Discord server, we will be happy to hear from you!

And if you like The Pegasus Expedition, consider giving us a positive review here on Steam, it really does help, not only by boosting our confidence!

Changes:

Changes to the Attack on Anabah quest: There is now a timer of 15 turns, and if the player doesn't succeed, the Empire has her fleets readied and will start an extremely strong offensive. Succeeding within those 15 turns is recommended.

Changes to the Tamanin Empire behaviour: The Empire can commence few smaller military operations even before the point when their mobilization is ready. Previously they would be very passive despite having just declared war.

Station combat power will now be shown in the pre-combat view so that the player knows their impact to the battle.

Small changes to the starmap around Yksae system of the Ror-clan to make their territory more defendable.

The Portal fleet is now called "The Second Portal", its sprite has been updated, and its location is shown as a beam in order to differentiate it from normal fleets.

Changed description of the quest Final Push to make it clearer what the player is expected to do.

Hanoar Clique will now have defense stations on its own territory, to give them a more fair chance.

The Portal "star" on the map had it's sprite updated to match its appearance elsewhere

Nemesis fleets have been renamed to Nemesis fleets, instead of normal naming system

Fixes: