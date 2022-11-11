Update - Version 0.18.7.123 - 11.11.2022

Hello Goal! fans!

Another small update for the weekend!

But before we get to the notes, something important:

We will provide a second branch of the game throughout the Early Access. It is called “last_version”.

What is this, you ask? The principle is really simple: there are two branches of the game. One, the live version, is always available and will be updated in intervals with the latest game version.

The other branch is in a kind of a retrospect state, unless updated. Update intervals may be longer here, so you can play the game without having to start new games every few days/weeks. We will announce when "last_version" version is updated.

Both branches have their own saves and carrying a save from “last_version” to the public build may break it or may not be possible at all (read below).

How do I take part on this branch?

One or the other of you probably haven't done this yet, so we have a little guide:

Prerequisite:

You must have Goal! in your library.

The procedure

Open your game library.

Click on Goal! with the right mouse button.

Open properties.

Select the tab "BETAS".

Enter this password below the dropdown in the field: clubmanagerlastversion.

Press CHECK CODE

Use the dropdown menu and select "last_version".

Press Close.

Steam should now download this version of the game.

*Steam calls all these builds "betas", although they are not necessarily betas, don't let that confuse you!

A remark about the savegames

We tried to avoid it, but due to major changes in game systems we can't prevent savegames from being compatible despite our best efforts. We understand that you are disappointed about this. And in the current optimisation process, we cannot guarantee 100% compatibility in upcoming updates this year. However, we must consider whether the continued use of existing savegames could lead to unpleasant secondary errors that could have a negative effect on the patched game and which could cause even more difficulties or have an ongoing impact on the gaming experience. Our goal is to ensure compatibility across the board, but in case of doubt, we will always choose playability over major issues caused by the unpredictable effects of savegame contents in the backend. Nevertheless, we will try to inform you in advance if we can anticipate that savegames cannot be used any further.

Your save games can be found here and be secured if necessary:

AppData > LocalLow > 2tainment > GOAL> SaveGames.

Alternatively:

AppData > LocalLow > 2tainment > Anstoss> SaveGames.

Despite all odds, we thank you for your support with savegames, logs and error descriptions. Please continue to submit them!

As always, we are currently working on further updates!

See you next time!

General

New

Strong foot now comes from the database.

Kickers can now only transfer once per transfer period (Can still be put on the transfer market though).

Added more quotes and their creators to the loading screens.

Bug fixes