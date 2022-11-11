Early Access Version 0.5m

Small patch for a not so big new character: Moss is joining the adventure! The Master of Bubble is available in Tower of Spirit as a new playable character.
Passive: Infusion
Capacities are reinforced when an Infusion charge is available. You can gain a charge by using Bubbler Capacity. The charge vanish after use.
Paradise - 5 MP
3 x 100% DMG to all foes.
Infused version: 3 x 250% DMG to all foes.
Bubbler - 3 MP
Start channeling. Restore 10% of Max HP and MP and gain 1 Infusion charge next turn.
Peace - 4 MP
Apply Broken to all foes. When broken, enemy's attack is reduced by 25% for the entire battle.
Infused version: 150% DMG to all foes and apply Broken to them. When broken, foe's attack is reduced by 25% for the entire battle.
Please make sure to update your game on Steam!
Changed files in this update