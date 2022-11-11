Map Creatot Patch 1: Multiplayer and "..." fix etc!

Hello everyone! We're super happy to see that there are already over 13k maps in the workshop! Of course, the patch didn't come without a couple of issues, in true TABS fashion, so here is the first patch to fix some of the issues!
Patch Notes;
- Fixed the "hold to clear all units" behavior on the right mouse button so it works as expected
- Fixed Steam friend invites not working
- Fixed faction names being permanently displayed as "..."
- Fixed a problem with the Dark Peasant's hands so they work as expected
Please remember to restart steam and verify the integrity of the game files!
