Map Creatot Patch 1: Multiplayer and "..." fix etc!

Hello everyone! We're super happy to see that there are already over 13k maps in the workshop! Of course, the patch didn't come without a couple of issues, in true TABS fashion, so here is the first patch to fix some of the issues!

Patch Notes;

Fixed the "hold to clear all units" behavior on the right mouse button so it works as expected

Fixed Steam friend invites not working

Fixed faction names being permanently displayed as "..."

Fixed a problem with the Dark Peasant's hands so they work as expected

Please remember to restart steam and verify the integrity of the game files!