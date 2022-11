I’ve been rewriting character emotion information to make it more discreet.

I also did a lot of small corrections. (typo, difficulty balance, ...)

If at the end of the weekend, no one has found access to the WEIRD ROAD, I simplify its access and I add clues, I want you to enjoy the 3rd dungeon and the real final boss! : )

Do not hesitate to leave a review if you enjoy the game!

Have a good weekend! ;D