10 years of Base Defense!

Share · View all patches · Build 9918282 · Last edited 11 November 2022 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Overview

Hello! This mod is in development for more than 10 years, so this is anniversary update ːcozyrealmroyaleː

It has a lot of quality of life changes, bugfixes and a bunch of new features. These features include updated inventory, weapon balance overhaul, new weapon tier system, new system for automated holiday event start ups, new monster type called Champion, time-based power-ups, new weapons and much more. You are able to find detailed information below in Change Log section.

Please note that servers are hosted by other people, so it will take some time for them to update.



_Updated pvewintertown map.

Main Changes

It is really difficult to highlight some of the changes, because there are a lot of them and most of them seem big. Here they are, at least some of them.

Now you are able to see your character in inventory menu, it shows cosmetic items you have. You can spin this preview with mouse wheel.



Updated inventory menu.

Item random box was updated and now you will want to spend much more of your in-game currency on items it has. Take a look at new powerups feature - potions. Some of them are very powerful.



I’m going into battle and I want only your strongest potions.

Are you new to the game? Or maybe one of the oldest Base Defense players? I bet you will find this thing really useful... This is Archivist menu, it has a lot of deep information about the most of game mechanics.



New Archivist menu.

One More Thing

The official Base Defense site which contains different information about the gameplay was raised from the dead once again. It's ad-free, clean and simple.

Base Defense Information Pages

If you are new to this game, then I suggest you to take a look at the Guide, which is available at the official site or community hub.

Base Defense Guide

Change Log

Fixed some set items disappearing after leaving the server

Fixed poor glowshell effect on some weapon models

Fixed wrong price for random weapon box

Fixed bugs when HP is lower than 1 but higher than 0

Fixed game freeze on loading characters with maximum level

Fixed some client projectiles being invisible

Fixed Gargantua instant respawns in some conditions

Fixed Gargantua fire wrong angles in some cases

Fixed Gargantua book activation didn't break the invisibility

Fixed Provident 4th power being useless until 50th level

Fixed Turrets wrong aiming code

Fixed Angels kicking cycle stuck

Fixed character menu wrong damage reduction info when Rush buff is active

Fixed cosmetic trails wrong attachment for dead players

Fixed item rarity highlights being static

Updated blood effects a bit

Updated GUI for Trade menu

Updated GUI code for Inventory menu

Updated button highlights in Jukebox menu

Updated Pantagruel stomp attack effects

Updated Tripmine models

Updated player characteristics menu and stats descriptions

Updated muzzleflash effects

Updated weapon bobbing code (it's smoother now)

Updated player model turning code

Updated task menu by adding new tabs

Updated main HUD with little dividers on HP, MP, XP bars

Updated Topaz spell with new "Electronova"

Updated pve_wintertown map

Added a system for automated holiday event start ups

Added a little description when mouse is over gem icon in Skill menu

Added a rare monster type called Champion (spawns after 10+ waves)

Added launcher parameters to turn off mouse acceleration by default

Added character model preview to inventory menu (OpenGL renderer only)

Added inventory items despawn time (5 minutes before item disappears)

Added fireworks between the waves (only when event is running)

Added despawn time for provision bags (5 minutes)

Added new random weapon box mechanics (rare chance + guaranteed drop)

Added weapon clip info to save data

Added invisibility break sound

Added a cap for monster damage and hit points multipliers (it's x20DP/x1000HP now)

Added 6th slot for guns (guns were reordered to make easier HUD navigation)

Added a new jump land visual effect (it can be turned off)

Added a little cooldown for Stomp ability of Gargantuas Delight (0.5 second)

Added "Gun Collection" information to task menu

Added damage return (Thorns) information to character menu

Added a new system for timed power-ups (potions)

Added limits for some resources to be sure they won't go out of boundaries (better stability)

Added NEW weapons: Plasma Rifle & Rail Handgun

Added a new shop for all rare ammo types

Added an indicator for alive skill-called allies

Added a quickbuy for ammo at Demon's shop

Added a new menu "Archivist" explaining a bit more about some of game mechanics

Added a bunch of new inventory items

Changed item drop chances for Pantagruel (removed nodrop on Softcore)

Changed chatcode colors to include all item quality colors

Changed Unique waves a bit (waves are now called Mage and not all monsters have a buff)

Changed system for item rarity highlighting (improved server stability)

Changed Religious skills Prayer and Offense power and manacost

Changed explosives radius from linear to fixed (450 units)

Changed weapon recoil calculations for Precision bonus

Changed highest damage reduction for Rush skill (now it's 99% again)

Changed AR grenades and Grenade launcher ammo types (ammo was merged together)

Changed Demon's shop items to cheaper ones

Increased Sniper Rifle speed of attack and reload

Increased Invisibility cloak speed on a break between the waves (it's 1 second now, default is 5)

Increased reward bonus for Mage and Champion monsters (it's +50% extra instead of +25%)

Increased Trooper spore grenade radius

Increased Toughness +HP bonus to 10 per point

Increased Gargantua damage reduction from melee weapons

Decreased Bullsquid tail whip attack range and damage

Decreased Controller base hit points (now it's a half lower)

Decreased late game experience needed for next level

Decreased melee and kill tasks goal values

Decreased all difficulty modifiers (now it should be easier in late game)

Decreased Gargantua hit points (now twice as less)

Decreased Panther hit points (110 -> 80)

Tip: If you are looking for someone to play with, check here:

Base Defense Official Discord Server

See you in the game, comrades. Thank you for being a part of the Base Defense community.