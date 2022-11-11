10 years of Base Defense!

Overview
Hello! This mod is in development for more than 10 years, so this is anniversary update ːcozyrealmroyaleː
It has a lot of quality of life changes, bugfixes and a bunch of new features. These features include updated inventory, weapon balance overhaul, new weapon tier system, new system for automated holiday event start ups, new monster type called Champion, time-based power-ups, new weapons and much more. You are able to find detailed information below in Change Log section.
Please note that servers are hosted by other people, so it will take some time for them to update.
_Updated pvewintertown map.
Main Changes
It is really difficult to highlight some of the changes, because there are a lot of them and most of them seem big. Here they are, at least some of them.
Now you are able to see your character in inventory menu, it shows cosmetic items you have. You can spin this preview with mouse wheel.
Updated inventory menu.
Item random box was updated and now you will want to spend much more of your in-game currency on items it has. Take a look at new powerups feature - potions. Some of them are very powerful.
I’m going into battle and I want only your strongest potions.
Are you new to the game? Or maybe one of the oldest Base Defense players? I bet you will find this thing really useful... This is Archivist menu, it has a lot of deep information about the most of game mechanics.
New Archivist menu.
One More Thing
The official Base Defense site which contains different information about the gameplay was raised from the dead once again. It's ad-free, clean and simple.
Base Defense Information Pages
If you are new to this game, then I suggest you to take a look at the Guide, which is available at the official site or community hub.
Base Defense Guide
Change Log
-
Fixed some set items disappearing after leaving the server
-
Fixed poor glowshell effect on some weapon models
-
Fixed wrong price for random weapon box
-
Fixed bugs when HP is lower than 1 but higher than 0
-
Fixed game freeze on loading characters with maximum level
-
Fixed some client projectiles being invisible
-
Fixed Gargantua instant respawns in some conditions
-
Fixed Gargantua fire wrong angles in some cases
-
Fixed Gargantua book activation didn't break the invisibility
-
Fixed Provident 4th power being useless until 50th level
-
Fixed Turrets wrong aiming code
-
Fixed Angels kicking cycle stuck
-
Fixed character menu wrong damage reduction info when Rush buff is active
-
Fixed cosmetic trails wrong attachment for dead players
-
Fixed item rarity highlights being static
-
Updated blood effects a bit
-
Updated GUI for Trade menu
-
Updated GUI code for Inventory menu
-
Updated button highlights in Jukebox menu
-
Updated Pantagruel stomp attack effects
-
Updated Tripmine models
-
Updated player characteristics menu and stats descriptions
-
Updated muzzleflash effects
-
Updated weapon bobbing code (it's smoother now)
-
Updated player model turning code
-
Updated task menu by adding new tabs
-
Updated main HUD with little dividers on HP, MP, XP bars
-
Updated Topaz spell with new "Electronova"
-
Updated pve_wintertown map
-
Added a system for automated holiday event start ups
-
Added a little description when mouse is over gem icon in Skill menu
-
Added a rare monster type called Champion (spawns after 10+ waves)
-
Added launcher parameters to turn off mouse acceleration by default
-
Added character model preview to inventory menu (OpenGL renderer only)
-
Added inventory items despawn time (5 minutes before item disappears)
-
Added fireworks between the waves (only when event is running)
-
Added despawn time for provision bags (5 minutes)
-
Added new random weapon box mechanics (rare chance + guaranteed drop)
-
Added weapon clip info to save data
-
Added invisibility break sound
-
Added a cap for monster damage and hit points multipliers (it's x20DP/x1000HP now)
-
Added 6th slot for guns (guns were reordered to make easier HUD navigation)
-
Added a new jump land visual effect (it can be turned off)
-
Added a little cooldown for Stomp ability of Gargantuas Delight (0.5 second)
-
Added "Gun Collection" information to task menu
-
Added damage return (Thorns) information to character menu
-
Added a new system for timed power-ups (potions)
-
Added limits for some resources to be sure they won't go out of boundaries (better stability)
-
Added NEW weapons: Plasma Rifle & Rail Handgun
-
Added a new shop for all rare ammo types
-
Added an indicator for alive skill-called allies
-
Added a quickbuy for ammo at Demon's shop
-
Added a new menu "Archivist" explaining a bit more about some of game mechanics
-
Added a bunch of new inventory items
-
Changed item drop chances for Pantagruel (removed nodrop on Softcore)
-
Changed chatcode colors to include all item quality colors
-
Changed Unique waves a bit (waves are now called Mage and not all monsters have a buff)
-
Changed system for item rarity highlighting (improved server stability)
-
Changed Religious skills Prayer and Offense power and manacost
-
Changed explosives radius from linear to fixed (450 units)
-
Changed weapon recoil calculations for Precision bonus
-
Changed highest damage reduction for Rush skill (now it's 99% again)
-
Changed AR grenades and Grenade launcher ammo types (ammo was merged together)
-
Changed Demon's shop items to cheaper ones
-
Increased Sniper Rifle speed of attack and reload
-
Increased Invisibility cloak speed on a break between the waves (it's 1 second now, default is 5)
-
Increased reward bonus for Mage and Champion monsters (it's +50% extra instead of +25%)
-
Increased Trooper spore grenade radius
-
Increased Toughness +HP bonus to 10 per point
-
Increased Gargantua damage reduction from melee weapons
-
Decreased Bullsquid tail whip attack range and damage
-
Decreased Controller base hit points (now it's a half lower)
-
Decreased late game experience needed for next level
-
Decreased melee and kill tasks goal values
-
Decreased all difficulty modifiers (now it should be easier in late game)
-
Decreased Gargantua hit points (now twice as less)
-
Decreased Panther hit points (110 -> 80)
Tip: If you are looking for someone to play with, check here:
Base Defense Official Discord Server
See you in the game, comrades. Thank you for being a part of the Base Defense community.
Changed files in this update